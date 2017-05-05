Huawei Watch 2 hits the UK market, available on Amazon now

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei is one of the few companies that still develop Android Wear watches and having great experience from the smartphone market, its wearables are of the highest quality, as are its smartphones. The latest model is Huawei Watch 2 and is already available in the UK market since May 3rd. Until May 17th it will be available exclusively on Amazon. After that date, more retailers will get it too.

The Huawei Watch 2 has a chronograph design that, along with the ceramic bezel adds a taste of luxury to the device. It features Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and in the 4G version it supports calls and SMS independently, without the need for a smartphone. It also features compatibility for the latest smart living applications. Featuring support for cellular networks And running on the new Android Wear 2.0 OS, provides connectivity for both Android and iOS users.

As every high-end wearable, it has all the latest features, such as GPS support, heart rate monitor, pedometer and with the built-in Play Store, hundreds of apps are there waiting for you to explore them.

Pricing and Availability

Available in select high street retailers from 17 th May 2017

Huawei Watch 2 Bluetooth Sport Smartwatch Carbon Black is priced £ 329

Huawei Watch 2 Bluetooth 4G Sport Smartwatch Carbon Black is priced at £ 379

Huawei Watch 2 Bluetooth Classic Titanium Gray is priced at £ 409

Always be the first to know. Follow us: