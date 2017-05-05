Megawheels TW01 Hoverboard first impressions (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The self-balancing scooter, also known as a hoverboard is still the cool new toy for everyone to ride around on, despite last year’s recalls. Megawheels has created a hoverboard that is suitable for both beginners and experienced hoverboard riders. Their simplistic board is both robust and easy to maintain. They took the currently working design on older popular hoverboards and improved upon the concept. You can check out their website here.

After the uproar of hoverboards catching on fire, it is hard to believe that they are making a comeback. But now there are new batteries that are UL2272 certified, guaranteeing a fireproof casing and a safer battery. The Megawheels TW01s self-balancing hoverboard has this battery certification as well as many other features that make for a safe, unique experience.

Features

The Megawheels TW01s hoverboard comes in four different colors; black, white, red, or blue. The variety of colors makes it easy to personalize the hoverboard to your style. Other features are not cosmetic but have more to do with the usability of the board like the battery that has passed the latest certification from Underwriters Laboratories, the UL 2272 certification. Although this certification ensures the safety of the battery, it could still overheat. But the fireproof casing provides extra safety and helps prevent anything bad from happening should it get hot.

Gear Stabilization

The gear stabilization on a hoverboard is necessary when it comes to self-balancing on the device. The stabilization is used to keep you level while riding on top of it. Without this self-balancing gear stabilization feature, it would be tough to be able to ride this hoverboard without falling off.

Motor

The dual independent motor that is featured within the Megawheels TW01s hoverboard provides excellent maneuverability while steering it with your feet.

Overall, the Megawheels TW01 hoverboard is the best bang for your buck when looking for a board that is versatile for both experienced and beginning level riders. It has a top speed of 8mph and can carry you a range of up to 12 miles.

You can now order it directly from their online store. Currently, we are shipping to United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium/Luxemburg, Poland, Ireland, Czech Rep., Denmark, Hungary/Slovakia/Slovenia, Sweden, Portugal, Latvia /Estonia /Lithuania/ Finland, Croatia/Bulgaria/Romania and Greece. If your country isn’t listed, you can contact them to see if they can arrange a shipment to you.

