MGCOOL Explorer Pro: First Unboxing & Hands-on Video

MGCOOL recently released MGCOOL Explorer Pro with Sharkeye lens and the capability to shoot 4K videos at 30 fps. If you are wondering as to how the MGCOOL Explorer Pro looks like in real life, you don’t have to buy the camera as the company took the chance to release a detailed unboxing as well as a hands-on.

The MGCOOL Explorer Pro unboxing video begins with a message “Explore a different world”. Initially, you will view all parts of the product packaging with the name of the camera on the top. You can see the camera placed inside the top of the packaging with few close-up shots. As with all other MGCOOL action cameras, the Explorer Pro also comes with all the required adapters and kits for various purposes. Along with the Explorer Pro action camera, you will also receive user manual, mounting brackets, USB cables and other essential items.

Equipped with a 2″ display, the MGCOOL Explorer Pro features a Allwinner V3 processor, Sony IMX179 sensor, 6G “Sharkeye” 170-degree wide angle lens, 64GB expandable storage slot. The camera gets the required power from the integrated 1050mAh battery using which you can capture 100 hours of 4K video at 30 fps. Moreover, the camera provides support for capturing images up to 16M.

MGCOOL has established partnership with several e-commerce companies （Gearbest, Banggood, Geekbuying, Coolicool, etc) to sell MGCOOL Explorer Pro as part of the global spot sale from May 11 to May 31. The company has announced a special price of $39.99 as part of the sale. The price will return to normal on June 1st. Hence, pack up your bags and grab the next generation camera immediately. For more updates, follow their Facebook Page.

