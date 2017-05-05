Tec.Bean Action and Trail hunting cameras deals on Amazon, 20% off (coupons)

The action camera market is on a rise and many known and less known manufacturers present their own products to try to take a piece of that market. This has lead to a series of respectable devices with good specs and quite affordable. One of these manufacturers is Tec.Bean than besides action cameras, also produces Game and Trail Hunting cameras. One model of each is on offer on Amazon with a 20% discount by using the provided coupons. Read on to learn more about them.

Tec.Bean Game & Trail Hunting Camera

Tec.Bean Game & Trail Hunting Camera is perfect for outdoors use. It is waterproof, industrial grade dustproof, and shockproof to support your hunting activities. It functions best in environments that have a temperature between -30 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit with 20-85% relative humidity and non-condensing.

It features a 2.0″ display and a 12MP image sensor as well as memory SD card support up to 32GB. It’s menu comes in different languages including English, French, German, Swedish, Japanese. It can record HD video of 920×1080 @15fps and 1080×720 @30fps resolution.

You can get it here and by using coupon 5WRZ63Z9 during checkout, you get 20% off that brings the price down to $74.39.

Tec.Bean 4K Action Camera

In addition to the trail hunting camera, there is also an Action Camera on offer that features 4K video recording. What’s more, it is up to 30m waterproof and comes with all sorts of accessories included, something that proves to be super convenient for those who want to buy the whole package without looking around for accessories.

Its specs are very similar to some MGCOOL models, as it has a 2″ display, built in WiFi and a wide 170-degrees angle lens. It comes at a great price as well, as by using coupon 6RH7Z9FO during checkout you can get it for only $47.99. You can find it here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: