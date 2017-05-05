Touching a different “iPhone” from UMIDIGI (video)

Coming as an $80 “iPhone 7”, doesn’t mean that UMIDIGI G holds less build quality than the iPhone. In fact, it is a rare thing to find a high quality smartphone at this price range as UMIDIGI G offers more than what you can expect considering its price. As you can see in the video that demonstrates UMIDIGI G manufacturing process, it goes through multiple refining processes and tests to ensure maximum quality.

The new polycarbonate polishing technology gives UMIDIGI G the fresh Matte Black color like the iPhone and also a similar metallic touch feeling. By doing so, the weight of UMIDIGI G has also been greatly reduced to a mere 135.5g, which can offer a rather comfortable lightweight grip in hand.

In addition, in the video the company gives us more details about UMIDIGI G design, and also a detailed comparison with iPhone 7. Take a look and you will find that UMIDIGI G really nails the iPhone aesthetic and design, but with a much more affordable price.

Now you can get UMIIDIGI G with $20 off by subscribing on their official website here.

