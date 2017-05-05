Vernee Thor E will eventually feature 8-core SoC and 3GB of RAM

Vernee is about to launch their first huge battery powered smartphone – Thor E. One of the killer features of Thor E is that it manages to fit a huge 5020mAh battery in a 5″ display device that has only 8.2mm body thickness!

Besides its big battery, during MWC 2017, Vernee unveiled that Vernee Thor E would come with MT6737 4-core SoC and 2GB RAM, but after long consideration of the development team, they decided that these specs are not enough to make this model a best-buy. So, the decision was made: Upgrade the hardware to MT6753 8-core chipset along with 3GB RAM! The most important point is that Vernee had released the retail price of Thor E and it was below the $130 margin, so an increase in price would be bad right now. For that reason, they will stick with that price although the hardware is upgraded.

Vernee Thor E main specs

Display: 5.0 inch HD

CPU: 8-core LTE chipset

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 16GB

Camera: 8.0MP

Battery: 5020mAH

OS: Android 7.1

Body Thickness: 8.2mm

Quick Charge: Yes, 9V2A

Special function: E-ink ultra power saving mode

Battery Life: 72 hours (3 days)

Standby: 30 days

Vernee Thor E will be launched early in May, and the official global reservation already began. You can get a $20 coupon by subscribing your email address here.

