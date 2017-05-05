Xiaomi Mi 5 3GB/64GB International Version Flash Sale on Gearbest (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We have many times referred to Gearbest as one of the largest online retailers besides Amazon and Aliexpress. Thankfully, Gearbest keeps confirming that characterization through the offers and flash sales it provides frequently. This time, it is the Xiaomi Mi 5 3GB/64GB international version that is on offer. The offer price is $219.99 that may seem a bit on the up side, but consider the fact that it is the International Version. This means better network support in many countries, as the Chinese version is a bit different. To get the limited deal, all you have to do is use coupon Mi564G during checkout. Units are limited, and at the time of writing there are 214 units left.

Xiaomi Mi 5 features a metallic design with glass back and sports a 5.15″ display which supports Full HD resolution. The display on this smartphone offers 95% high color saturation and 600nits of brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 820 chipset clocked at 2.15GHz coupled with 3GB RAM. Also, there are 64GB of internal storage. As a reminder, the device has already been updated to Android 7 via MIUI 8.2 update.

