Xiaomi Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4 Global offers on Banggood, up to 10% off (coupon)

Xiaomi Mi 6 is the new super weapon from Xiaomi with the latest Snapdragon 835 and Redmi Note 4 is the best seller of the company in the mid-range segment. The Mi 6 is still difficult to find as every unit is being sold almost the minute it appears online and that’s the reason it is still expensive. On the other hand, Redmi Note 4 Global edition is also more expensive than the Chinese edition. Luckily, Banggood has a good offer for both of them that reaches 10% in the case of Redmi Note 4.

Redmi Note 4 3GB/32GB

The main selling point of the Redmi Note 4 is definitely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset onboard which many would prefer over the Helio X20. The chipset also provides a more efficient battery management than the Helio flavour. The Note 4 sports an aluminum unibody and a 5.5″ FHD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The device on offer is the version with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. There is also a large 4,100mAh battery crammed inside the smartphone. As for the camera, it carries a 13MP rear sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter up front. You can grab the deal on the link provided below. During checkout, just use coupon 5n4g to get the discount.

Xiaomi Mi 6 6GB/64GB

The Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood clocked at 2.45GHz with Adreno 540 GPU on board. Note that this is a 10nm chip and comes in an octa-core architecture, which means the phone will be quite efficient as well as powerful. There will be 6GB of RAM on board. The display is of 5.15-inches with 1080p resolution. It’s a Negative LCD display and comes with 600-nit max brightness and 1-nit super low ultra-dark brightness, ideal for night time reading. There’s a special eye protection optimization for the display that ensures that your eyes are not adversely affected by the screen, especially at night. The reading mode on the device reduces the harmful blue light from the screen, and at the same time, maintains the colors displayed. During checkout, just use coupon Xiaomi6 to get the discount.

