5-Day promotion of Chuwi products on US Amazon (coupon)

Chuwi is mostly known for its amazing Windows tablets and laptops, but the company manufactures other products too. And they are of very good quality as always. That said, Chuwi has some offers for you on the US Amazon for the next 5 days. From May 8th to May 15th, Chuwi Hi10 Pro Windows tablet, uBlue car charger and Chuwi Hi-Power powerbank come with discount of up to 60%.

Chuwi Hi10 Pro Windows Tablet

Chuwi Hi10 Pro comes with the same dual OS booting feature which has become the trademark feature of Chuwi tablets. You can taste the flavour of both Windows 10 as well as Remix OS 2.0 based on Android 5.1 Lollipop. As for the hardware, Chuwi Hi10 Pro sports a 10.1″ FHD display. Under the hood, it is packing an Intel Atom Cherry Trail X5 CPU with Intel HD Graphics Gen8 GPU. In addition, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Chuwi has thrown a USB Type-C 3.0 in the mix as well as a 6500mAh battery which supports fast charging. By using coupon S8B6OROU, the price goes down to $172.89. You can find it here.

Chuwi uBlue Car Charger

The uBlue car charger is a high build quality accessory that can charge two devices at once through its dual USB ports. What’s even better, is that it supports fast charging as well with an output of 5V/2.4A on each port. It supports both 12v and 24v input, so it should work with any car. Lastly, the integrated safety circuit ensures over-voltage protection, output over-current protection, output circuit protection, over-temperature protection, constant voltage and current function and so on. Use coupon FCCNAFKJ during checkout to get for only $6.99, 60% off the official price. Find it here.

Chuwi Hi-Power 10000mAh Powerbank

The last product offer is Hi-Power Powerbank that has a battery capacity of 10000mAh and supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0. It sports LG battery cells and can give three full charges to an iPhone 7 or 6s or at least two full charges to an iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7, Nexus 5 or other smartphone. Use coupon 4ICEUUKA during checkout to get it for $16.99, 30% off its official price. Find it here.

