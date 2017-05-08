Borderless UMIDIGI Crystal to have Snapdragon 835, 6GB/128GB

According to the latest updates on UMIDIGI website, a Snapdragon 835 SoCwith 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage device called “UMIDIGI Crystal Plus” will be released soon. The news received positive feedback from UMIDIGI users, so there is a high possibility for UMIDIGI to release this massive Crystal version. If this proves true, UMIDIGI will be the 4th Chinese manufacturer to do so, after Xiaomi, Maze and Elephone.

Additionally, there is also a new section on their website that allows users to choose the configuration of their custom frameless smartphone. What we know so far is that UMIDIGI Crystal is going to have 3 versions: Crystal, Crystal Pro and Crystal Plus. There are multiple colors available for Crystal like Apple Red, Matte Black, Lumia Black, Dazzling Blue, and Arctic White. It is almost certain that UMIDIGI will release various versions of Crystal to suit the needs of their users. We will keep you posted on any further information regarding the UMIDIGI Crystal Series.

