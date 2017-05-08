blackview giveaway

Elephone P8 Mini in Red and Blue show up in photos together with flowers and look stunning

by Dimitris Economou

Good design is the No1 priority in almost every aspect of our life and such a personal object like the smartphone, must look beautiful. Flowers are beautiful of course, but when you see them together with P8 Mini in Red and Blue, they suddenly become indifferent. It seems like Elephone nailed it this time and the design team made its best effort yet.

Elephone P8 Mini

In addition to super attractive, Elephone P8 Mini has some amazing specs as well. It has 16MP front camera and 13MP rear dual camera to help you shoot great photos of… flowers! The Red Wine color is the most popular color of the device so far, but the Blue is not far behind. Besides the strong camera combination, P8 Mini also sports 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, Android 7.0 OS and a fingerprint sensor placed on the back.

Elephone P8 Mini

The price of the device is not known yet, but our information say that it will draw your attention and you will fall in love with it forever. More details are available here.

  • I notice that you show only the back of the phone in these photos. The front bezels are black – cutting corners like this is OK for cheap and cheerful phones. I like the colour layout on phones like the blue Xiaomi Mi 6 – blue on back and front. Same with the Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge – really liked the coral blue one. Wouldn’t buy any black fronted phone no matter how nice the back colour is.

