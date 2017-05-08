Elephone P8 Mini in Red and Blue show up in photos together with flowers and look stunning

Good design is the No1 priority in almost every aspect of our life and such a personal object like the smartphone, must look beautiful. Flowers are beautiful of course, but when you see them together with P8 Mini in Red and Blue, they suddenly become indifferent. It seems like Elephone nailed it this time and the design team made its best effort yet.

In addition to super attractive, Elephone P8 Mini has some amazing specs as well. It has 16MP front camera and 13MP rear dual camera to help you shoot great photos of… flowers! The Red Wine color is the most popular color of the device so far, but the Blue is not far behind. Besides the strong camera combination, P8 Mini also sports 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, Android 7.0 OS and a fingerprint sensor placed on the back.

The price of the device is not known yet, but our information say that it will draw your attention and you will fall in love with it forever. More details are available here.

