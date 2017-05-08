Iiutec R-Cruiser ultra slim smart vacuum cleaner introduction

Whether you love having the latest tech, hate cleaning or both, robot vacuum cleaners are a fun way to get a rather boring household chore done. And they certainly look impressive but with the most expensive one costing almost $800, it’s worth knowing exactly what you’re getting for your money before you buy. None of them claim to be as good as your standard vacuum cleaner when it comes to suction and dust capacity, but that’s not the point is owning one. The point is that they are a convenient way of keeping your floors clean with minimal effort. Most come with apps too, so you can control them outside the home.

Iiutec’s R-Cruiser, costs just $99 and is quite different to other smart vacuum cleaners in a number of ways. Its key selling points are its ultra-slim design that means it should be able to get under most furniture, plus the ability to charge over USB rather than a base charging station. Yes you can charge it from a power bank too. That said, it can clean your floors continuously for 150min. So, it has very long battery life and does a good job on hard floors. What else can it do? It can stop when it detects an obstacle as well as a staircase with the embedded sensors.

Although it has a tad small dust compartment, it doesn’t matter that much because its effectiveness will compensate you enough. Its 3-stage cleaning system firstly sweeps the dust under the vacuum, then the brush drives the dirt in the dustbin and lastly, the vacuum suction takes it in as the filter releases clean air back into the atmosphere.

You can see all the specs and buy Iiutec R-Cruiser on Zapals for just $99. You can find it here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: