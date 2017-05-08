MGCOOL Explorer Pro integrated WiFi module exposed in teardown video

MGCOOL recently released MGCOOL Explorer Pro camera with Sharkeye lens and the capability to capture 4K videos at 30fps. The company recently released a video comparing the Explorer Pro with an ordinary 4K action camera. While the traditional 4K camera includes RF antenna, Explorer Pro provides an integrated wireless Wi-Fi module for you to experience stable Wi-Fi connectivity and data transmission.

Without a stable Wi-Fi connectivity, you will not be able to perform any work on the camera. With Explorer Pro, you need not worry about loss of connectivity due to Wi-Fi module. Interestingly, MGCOOL performed a teardown of the two cameras and exposed the sharkeye lens and the normal fisheye one. If you watch the video, you will be able to spot the difference in the structure of the lens.

The inclusion of the Sharkeye lens provides enhanced light transmission paired with distortion correction and improved color revivification. The video showcases the internal circuit of both cameras in a first ever teardown exercise by an action camera manufacturer.

Moreover, the camera includes a heat insulation film, which will automatically block the heat generated by the internal circuit. The video clearly shows both sides of the film. MGCOOL has designed the PCB with mounted tin to ensure trouble free functioning of each component. The addition of an exclusive wireless Wi-Fi module, heat insulation film and Sharkeye lens in the MGCOOL Explorer Pro has set new benchmarks in the action camera segment. If you watch the comparison video, you will see the real benefits of MGCOOL Explorer Pro over other standard 4K@30fps action cameras.

As part of the global spot sale, MGCOOL has entered into partnership with e-commerce companies such as Gearbest, Banggood, Geekbuying, and Coolicool to sell MGCOOL Explorer Pro from May 11 to May 31. You will be able to buy it at a special price of $39.99 until May 31. Find out more here and on Facebook.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: