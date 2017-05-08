Oukitel K10000 Pro is coming with 10000mAh battery and Gorilla Glass

According to trusted source, Oukitel is bringing another 10000mAh smartphone K10000 Pro to market in early June. In some exhibitions this year, the company already leaked that they will launch the K10000 Pro. Using the slogan “To Be The King”, Oukitel outlines the status of this device both in long standing battery life and performance experience.

So, we already know that this smartphone will get a 10000mAh battery, but how long does it need until full charge? Thankfully, a powerful 12V/2A flash charger will be included with a top grade flash charge chipset in the adapter. Though the actual charging time remains to be tested, we can anticipate that it may take about 3 hours to fully charge a 10000mAh battery.

K10000 Pro is a big upgrade from the previous K10000 in many aspects. While K10000 gets a 5.5″ HD display, the new K10000 Pro will feature a 5.5″ FHD display with Gorilla Glass. As for the hardware department, K10000 Pro will be powered by MT6750T octa-core 1.5Ghz SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

In addition, as many users complained about the weight of the previous model, the Pro will be 27.5g lighter, at 292.5g. Since K10000 Pro is coming in early June, more information about this model will be released on the official site soon.

