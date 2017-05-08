Oukitel K4000 Plus is a new device with custom privacy features

Now and then we can see on newspaper or internet headlines that personal information such as photos etc leak from famous people’s or companies, causing huge losses and bad publicity for all. Why? If we track the source, we may find that most of the times, leaks come from smartphones. Our smartphone has become so personal, that we store almost everything on it. From personal photos/videos to our credit card number, they become a challenge for the security of the device. To try to solve this problem, Oukitel is releasing a new device Oukitel K4000 Plus with privacy system & tough display.

The company is developing a new operating system for K4000 Plus. Privacy system is one of the most important part of the Oukitel OS. See the video below about how to set the private system and how it can protect all your privacy.

This privacy system is independent from the normal operating system. Inside this system, you can store all your private files, records, photos, videos, applications like email, Skype, phone call history, important and secret contacts, messages, etc. As long as you think it’s private and don’t want other’s to see it on main interface, you can hide it. This doesn’t affect the use of applications on the main interface.

To protect all the storage in your privacy system, you can set to make this privacy system disappear from main interface and access it through dialpad secret code. Or you can create a fake privacy system to protect the real one. As each person wants to be independent, it’s important for us to have our own space where we can store whatever we want. K4000 Plus is designed to satisfy this need. In addition, it features a front-facing fingerprint sensor for extra security.

As a upgrading version of K4000 series, K4000 Plus will follow its tradition to get tough screen which can bear drills or nails. More information about K4000 Plus will be released on the company’s official site soon.

