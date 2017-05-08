Ulefone Brand Promotion week on Gearbest brings amazing offers

Gearbest has spoiled us with its great promotions and flash sales it hosts from time to time and it is time for another one. The inline retailer is having a brand promotion for Ulefone with major Ulefone products offered with steep discounts and free gifts for one week. From May 8 to May 15 most of the company’s models will be available on discount and with free gifts.

For starters, the latest mammoth battery flagship Ulefone Power 2 with 6050mAh battery is offered for $169.99 with $40 worth of gifts. It features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 5.5″ FHD display and gyro sensor. Its predecessor, Power 1 with the same 6050mAh capacity, is available for $129.99 with free TPU case. Also, the IP68 certified Armor, is up for $149.99 along with the dual-camera Gemini that is available for $119.99 which also pays for the phone stand, TPU case and tempered glass.

In addition, the company’s bezel-less device, Ulefone Future is available for $179.99. Lastly, Ulefone Vienna, Metal and Tiger, are available for $109.99, $108.99 and $89.99, respectively.

The promotion will end on May 15th and Gearbest will send out all the items without delay. To see the promotion page, you can go the link below.

