UMIDIGI Z Pro unbelievable limited Flash Sale on Gearbest: $219.99 (coupon)

UMIDIGI Z Pro is the current flagship of the company with a 5.5″ FHD display and carries the latest Helio X27 chipset from Mediatek. The truth is that it’s original price is a bit expensive compared to corresponding devices from other companies. And that makes today’s flash deal on Gearbest even bigger. With coupon UMIDIIS during checkout, the price drops to $219.99. That’s $40 off the Flash Sale price! Be quick, because there are only 37 units left at the time of writing!

The UMIDIGI Z Pro features the Deca-core CPU Mediatek Helio X27 2.6GHz, 3780mAh battery in a 8.2mm slim full metal unibody, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage with up to 256GB TF card extend memory, SHARP 5.5″ FHD display, Touch ID 2.1, Quick Charge, and dual-SIM dual-standby. It’s highlight is the dual-camera lens setup, that pushes the camera department even further. It consists of two 13MP Sony sensors as well as a quad-LED flash for better low light shots.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: