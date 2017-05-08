VKWorld Mother’s Day Promotions Announced

Mother’s Day is fast approaching and VKWorld has announced a round of promotions for the special day which puts several of its smartphones on sale including the Stone V3, Stone V3S, Stone V3 Max, and Diamond Z2.

First off, the Stone V3 will be priced at only $19.99 which is down from its original price of $39.99. Then the Stone V3S, while keeping its original price of $19.99, will come with a free pair of headphones worth $9.99.

The more expensive Stone V3 Max will have its priced lowered to only $29.99 from its original price of $35.99. It will also come with a free USB LED light. Lastly, the Diamond Z2 flip phone will now be priced at only $28.99

RELATED: Vkworld New Stone V3 is a Feature Phone with a smartphone camera

More information can be found on the official VKWorld website here.

(source)

