Amazon Introduces the Echo Show, Now Features Touchscreen and Voice Calls

Amazon has unveiled the next generation of its Echo device, called the Echo Show. The new smart speaker now includes a touchscreen and allow users to make phone calls over the internet.

The Echo Show moves away from the cylindrical design of the original Echo and looks more like a display-equipped office intercom. The touchscreen on the Echo Show gives users a whole new array of ways to interact with Amazon’s AI personal assistant Alexa.

Some of the capabilities of the 7-inch display include showing lyrics to songs being streamed through the speaker from Amazon Music, show YouTube videos, photos, and more. It also allows users to monitor parts of their household by pairing it with compatible cameras.

As previously mentioned, the Echo Show allows users to make phone calls over the internet and to facilitate that, it comes with a 5-megapixel camera positions above the display, speakers below, and eight microphones that feature noise cancellation and beam-forming technology.

The Amazon Echo Show can already be pre-ordered through the company’s website for $229.99 and will start shipping on June 28. It is available in either Black or White.

