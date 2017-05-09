Elephone S8 is on its way to hit the market and shows up in video

Elephone S8 is the next big bet for Elephone. Featuring a bezel-less display in 3 out of 4 sides, it follows the successful design of Sharp Aquos and Xiaomi Mi Mix and seems to be the next gen design trend in mobile industry. Besides the impressive design, it is a powerhouse as well. It sports the Helio X20 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Its display is 6″ with a standard FHD resolution and the camera setup is 13MP/21MP for the front and back respectively. Lastly, it run on Android 7.0.

Of course, Elephone has added the characteristic lumia waves on the back cover that is made of glass. To achieve that on a bezel-less device like that, it took six months of hard work and as you can see in the video below, Elephone nailed it. The back cover meets harmoniously with the frame, making a beauty out of the device. Below, you can see a short video showing off the back of the device. To learn more about future devices from Elephone, go here.

