MGCOOL Band 2 Mother’s Day Exclusive Offer on Gearbest only $16.99

Your mother has taken care of you during your childhood days. It’s now time for you to give it back with an awesome gift on the special occasion of Mother’s Day. It is now possible for you to keep track of your mother’s heart rate and sleep quality whenever you want right from the comforts of your home with MGCOOL Band 2. The company has come up with an exciting offer well ahead of the Mother’s Day as the Black color variant of the Band 2 is listed on Gearbest at an unbeatable price of $16.99. That is 30% off its official price.

On the specifications front, the MGCOOL Band 2 is equipped with a 0.66″ OLED touch display, NRF51822 processor, 80mAh battery and you will be able to monitor heart rate, sleep and motion on the go. It also includes additional features such as SMS notification, calling, camera/MP3 control including alarm. MGCOOL has also released a companion mobile app available on Android and iOS on which you can track the results and other vital parameters of the past.

The offer is valid for the next 2 days so you should go ahead and buy it soon while stock lasts. If you place your order now, Gearbest will ship the band on May 10. For more information about MGCOOL and its products, follow their Facebook Page here.

