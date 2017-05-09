Oukitel K6000 Plus super wide range Flash Sale: $169.99

Oukitel K6000 Plus is already on the market since last month with a price tag of $209.99 and authorized some online retailers to do offer it on Flash Sale at $169.99. And now, it is giving the opportunity to more stores to sell it at that price with a large scale Flash Sale.

The new trend in smartphones is big batteries. After the “slim frenzy” that forced many companies to put smaller batteries in their devices, Oukitel has its K Series equipped with huge batteries. Soon, K4000 Plus and K10000 Pro will hit the market, but until then, the K6000 Plus is one of the bestm long lasting devices out there. It has got a 6080mAh big battery which offers enough juice for 3 days of normal use. Also, it has got a 12V/2A flash charger which could be the fastest charger so far in the market.

The K6000 plus is powered by MediaTek MT6750T SoC and you can run several applications at the same time fluently and smoothly with the help of the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage available. Android 7.0 is pre-installed in K6000 Plus, a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and an 8MP front camera are offering good photos, both with no interpolation. Other features include notification LED, one-hand mode, front fingerprint etc.

OUKITEL K6000 Plus is now available in Grey and Gold. Since the Flash Sale of is in large scale, for $169.99 you get extra accessories from many self-managed online stores and Aliexpress stores. Get it from Gearbest or Oukitel Official Store.

