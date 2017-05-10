Elephone P8 Mini to feature the in-house built ELE UI

The previous days, we informed you about the features of the upcoming Elephone P8 Mini. In short, it features MT6750 octa-core SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. On the back of the all metal body, lies a fingerprint sensor and a dual camera module. The main camera has a 13MP sensor and the secondary a 3MP one. It will probably be used to measure depth of field for impressive photos with Bokeh effect. Even more interesting is the front camera choice. Intended for beautiful selfies, it features a 16MP sensor auto-beautify function.

But what about the OS? Will Elephone stick to the Pure Android as it did with its previous models? Well, no. From the beginning of it establishment, the company believes that to differentiate from competitors, it must offer unique products. To achieve that, they hired a professional team to design a pure and concise operation system – EleUI for Elephone P8 Mini. Below are some of its features and screenshots.

ELE UI Features

1. the immersive experience of Apps’ interface, greatly inducing the visual interference

2. Just one touch to switch wallpaper, changing your mood freely

3. Eye protection mode, protecting your eyes at any time

4. New system icons, presenting your personality

As for more advanced functions, here are some

1. 1-click memory clean up, freeing you from lags and redundancies

2. Situational experience, reacting to your need fastly and accurately

3. More cool ringtones, especially composed for you

4. Unique history function, making the tools more humanized

The Elephone P8 Mini will be soon available at a great price, so stay tuned on Elephone Device Calendar for more information.

