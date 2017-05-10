Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus Launch Date Leaked in Poster

It looks like the previously rumored Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones from Huawei, the successors of last year’s Nova and Nova Plus, may finally be officially unveiled this month as a promotional poster for the launch of the “Nova 2 Series” was leaked from China.

Apart from mentioning the launch of the “Nova 2 Series,” ostensibly revealing that Huawei plans to release more than one device at the event. The poster also reveals the event’s date, which is set later this month on May 26.

Both the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus have been previously spotted on TENAA, revealing not only their exterior design but also some of their features and specifications including a metal chassis, dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Qualcomm’s just-released Snapdragon 660 processor.

The Nova 2 is also said to feature a 5.1-inch display while the Nova 2 Plus is equipped with a bigger 5.5-inch screen. Both will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI interface on top.

Of course, all of this information is yet to be officially confirmed but we’ll probably hear an official announcement from Huawei regarding the event and/or the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus in the coming week.

