Leaked Nubia Z17 Photo Shows Off Device’s Final Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Details on the Nubia Z17 have been leaking over the past week or so, revealing the upcoming device’s specifications, features, and supposed design. But today, it looks like we finally get our first good look at the final design of the upcoming new flagship from Nubia as new renders, which looks very much like an official image, have been leaked online.

The renders reveal and confirm that the Z17 will indeed feature a curved display as well as dual rear cameras. The front of the device also features a capacitive home button on its bottom bezel while the earpiece and front-facing camera can be seen on the top bezel.

Apart from the dual rear cameras, which are arranged vertically, the rear of the Z17 also features a dual-LED, dual-tone flash and a circular fingerprint sensor, both of which are located below the dual rear cameras. The Nubia branding is also found on the rear of the device.

The top of the device then features a 3.5mm audio jack while the bottom is equipped with two speaker or microphone grills as well as a USB Type-C port.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Nubia Z17 will feature a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. Additionally, the dual rear cameras are both said to be equipped with 12-megapixel sensors.

RELATED: Suspected Nubia Z17 Appears on AnTuTu, Snapdragon 835 in Tow

The Nubia Z17 is expected to launch sometime in June, around the same time its predecessor the Z11 was announced.

(via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: