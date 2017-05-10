Oukitel K4000 Plus gets first hands on video, features 5″ display with 4100mAh battery

Last week, Oukitel announced that the new Oukitel K4000 Plus will be released soon. As a new version of the K4000 Series, it is improved both in design and user experience, claiming the top spot among the smartphones around $100. Today we have got the first hands on video of K4000 plus, showing the design and basic software.

Oukitel K4000 Plus features a 5″ 2.5D display with 1280×720 resolution. The Touch screen and LCD are combined together by full lamination to make the device thinner as well as enhancing the transparency of glass. This leads to brighter, crisper images as well as better sunlight legibility. Also, it’s a 5-point multi-touch display that performs excellent in games. K4000 plus adopts CNC crafted zinc alloy for τηε frame and polycarbonated material for the battery cover, offering soft and sturdy hand feel. On the front, lays a fingerprint sensor which can be used not only for unlocking device, but also as a multi-action button like the mBack from Meizu.

In the hardware department, K4000 plus will get 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage along with a 4100mAh big battery. The heart of the new device will be MediaTek MT6737 Quad-core SoC, that delivers excellent performance for the category as well as low power consumption. The software is expected to be Android 7 and will have some neat features like 1-tap speed up and power saving mode.

As the display is the most power-hungry element of a smartphone, Oukitel will optimize the display for optimum power consumption. With a large 4100mAh battery, but low power consumption on a 5″ HD screen, K4000 Plus will last even longer than a 5.5″ device with 6000mAh battery. According to the company, the device will hit the market next week.

