Xiaomi Mi 6 gets a pricedrop on Giztop, is now available for only $459

Xiaomi Mi 6 is the latest and greatest from the Chinese manufacturer and until now its price on 3rd party retailers was high. This is normal as, although it is in production, there is a deficiency in Snapdragon 835 chips, leading the company to produce less units. That’s the bad news. The good news is that it seems like things are getting better and better by the day. Giztop has dropped the price of the device by $40 and is now available for $459. As a matter of fact, the Black version is in stock on both 64GB and 128GB versions. To buy it now, follow the product page link at the end of the article.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood clocked at 2.45GHz with Adreno 540 GPU on board. Note that this is a 10nm chip and comes in an octa-core architecture, which means the phone will be quite efficient as well as powerful. There are also 6GB of RAM on board. The display is of 5.15″ with 1080p resolution. It’s a Negative LCD display and comes with 600-nit max brightness and 1-nit super low ultra-dark brightness, ideal for night time reading. There’s a special eye protection optimization for the display that ensures that your eyes are not adversely affected by the screen, especially at night.

