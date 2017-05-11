Blackview is getting ready for its Global Sale Agent Conference in Prague

Nietzsche said: When I was think of a word to express music, I found Vienna; When I was thinking of a word to express mystery, I found Prague.

In Prague, the city of mystery, Blackview will hold the Global Sale Agent Conference on June 5 with the conference theme being “Be Family, Be Better”. During the conference, Blackview will share its Brand idea and future plans as well as present and show the upcoming new devices like P6, BV8000 Pro, BV4000 and A7.

Blackview P6, adopts the dual camera and big battery trend in the industry and will likely feature a very long battery life. It may feature a big battery, but its design will remain slim and its performance powerful. Powered by octa-core MT6757 SoC, there will be 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory available, while the display size will be the popular 5.5″ but with an AMOLED panel covered with 2.5D glass. On the front, an 8MP camera will take care of selfies while on the rear, a dual 13MP sensors will provide for advanced photography. Lastly, the battery will have a capacity of 6380mAh. It will have Android 7.0 out of the box.

In addition, the IP68 certified BV8000 Pro is considered the most high-end rugged smartphone with the same specs as the P6. And although it will be a 5″ FHD display device with Gorilla Glass 3, Blackview managed to fit a 4180mAh battery in it. Its camera setup consists of a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front one. It will come with Android 7.0 as well. Blackview will also demonstrate the affordable, tri-proof smartphone with dual camera, BV4000.

Lastly, there will be another dual camera device for the entry-level category, Blackview A7 with MT6580 SoC, dual 8MP/0.3MP rear camera, 5.0″ HD display, 1GB/GB memory configuration and the latest Android 7.0.

As the conference date is approaching, there will be more information about Blackview Global Sale Agent Conference. Meanwhile, Blackview Giveaway and Special Sales are available. For more information check their official website. To check out new products, go here.

