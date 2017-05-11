Cubot Rainbow 2 on Flash Sale: Get it now for $67.99 on igogo

What is the most interesting thing about the Chinese industry, is how fast it can adapt to changes in trends and evolution. And how could it be anything else, since it is the center of almost everything that needs a production line. This is the case with the dual camera devices that are becoming more and more popular. And, if big companies provide such a setup in their expensive, flagship devices, Chinese manufacturers offer low budget, entry level devices with dual camera. One of them is the new Cubot Rainbow 2 that hit the market recently for just $79.99.

Besides the already low price, Cubot is making an offer in cooperation with igogo.es, offering 60 units of each color for $12 less, at $67.99. The offer will be up for the next 5 days, but it will probably end sooner as units are limited and the price is awesome. The device features a dual camera on the back with 2MP/13MP sensor combination. Also, the front camera is 5MP. Other than that, it sports a 5″ HD display and a 2350mAh battery under the hood. And as Chinese manufacturers continue to improve their software support, Android 7.0 will drive the dual shooter phone. The SoC that drives the Rainbow 2 is MT6580 backed by 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage. Grab it while you can in the link below.

