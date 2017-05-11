Elephone debuts in Pakistan with Elephone S7! Get it on Daraz.

Elephone is trying hard to make good smartphones with unique features and aftersales support and starting from Elephone S7 it is doing a pretty good job. But, besides good smartphones, market expansion is as much as important. So, today, Elephone announces its expansion in the Pakistan market. Pakistan is a key country in western Asia, as it is next to Middle East countries, so it is a very important market. Elephone, in cooperation with Daraz is entering the Pakistan market with the first device being Elephone S7.

The device features the Helio X20 deca-core SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also, it has a 5.5″ FHD display with no bezels on the sides. Not to mention the beautiful back cover with lumia waves. In addition, the company provides a special aftersale service center for Pakistani users to enhance their experience even more. In the photo you can see the support centers provided. You can find the device by visiting the product page on Daraz, right below.

