Honor 8 Lite Launches in India, Priced at $279

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei’s Honor brand has officially launched its latest Honor 8 Lite smartphone in India. The company originally unveiled the Honor 8 Lite in china back in February.

The Honor 8 Lite is the more affordable version of the company’s popular Honor 8 smartphone, it features the same metal and glass build of its bigger brother but skips on a few things including only having a single 12-megapixel rear camera.

Its other features and specifications include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a rear fingerprint scanner, a 5.2-inch full HD 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a Kirin 655 octa-core processor, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Honor 8 Lite comes with dual SIM support and Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s EMUI 5.0 interface no top. The Honor 8 Lite will go on sale tomorrow through partner offline retailers for Rs. 17,999 (around $279), although only the black variant will be available.

RELATED: Huawei Honor 8 Lite Official in China With Kirin 655, Android 7 & 12MP Shooter

The blue variant of the Honor 8 Lite will arrive later this month. Both color options of the Honor 8 Lite come with the company’s 15-month service warranty.

(via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: