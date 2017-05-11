Maze Blade: Mother’s Day special offer on Coolicool, only $119.99

Being a newly founded company, Maze seeks to promote its first device as much as possible. Towards that direction, Maze decided to make a special offer for Maze Blade that is now available on Coolicool for $119.99. What’s more, the European part of Coolicool, eFox, has it available for €104.99. Both offers are limited in time and quantity, so be sure to buy it on time before it goes back to $139.99.

The Maze Blade features the MTK6753 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it sports a 5.5″ FHD display and a fingerprint sensor. On the battery department, things look good as well with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Also, it has a full metal unibody build and a dedicated app button that you can set it to launch your favorite app directly. Lastly, the camera carries a 13MP sensor that the company says shoots great photos.

