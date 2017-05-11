MGCOOL Launches Global Spot Sale, Explorer Pro Now at $39.99

MGCOOL has officially kicked off its latest promotion in partnership with online retailer Giztop. The promotion, called the Global Spot Sale, puts the company’s latest Explorer Pro 4K action camera on sale for only $39.99, down from its original price of $69.99.

The company is calling the low price a “first experience” price as it ostensibly makes the Explorer Pro the most affordable 4K action camera in the market. The Global Spot Sale will run from May 11 to May 31, after which the Explorer Pro will return to its aforementioned original price.

The Explorer Pro is capable of capturing 4K video at 30 fps with support for H.264 compression. It is equipped with what the company is calling a 6G “Sharkeye” 170-degree wide angle lens coupled with a Sony IMX179 image sensor. It’s also equipped with a 2-inch display and an Allwinner V3 processor.

The camera supports microSD cards up to 64GB and comes with an integrated Wi-Fi module with a range of 13 meters as well as a 1050mAh battery, which can deliver up to 100 minutes of 4K video capture. It is also innately waterproof up to 30 meters.

As previously mentioned, the Global Spot Sale of MGCOOL is done in partnership with online retailer Giztop where interested buyers may purchase the Explorer Pro for the aforementioned sale price of only $39.99 from May 11 to May 31. Interested buyers can begin their purchase here.

