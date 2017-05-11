Super Rugged ZTE Smartphone Spotted on TENAA

A new smartphone by Chinese manufacturer ZTE has been spotted on TENAA recently featuring an incredibly rugged design.

The new device, with model number C501, features a rugged body that looks like it combines both rubber and metal to form a sturdy chassis. As for specifications, the C501 is quite modest to say the least, with its 4.5-inch screen with a display resolution of 854 x 480 pixels and an unspecified processor running at 1.1GHz, both of which are quite dated for a smartphone in 2017.

Its other specifications include 2GB of RAM and only 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded slightly with a microSD card. It also has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The C501 will ship with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and will be available in quite a number of color options including green and black, army green and black, army blue and black, yellow and black, and black.

RELATED: ZTE Nubia Z17 AnTuTu Screenshot Reveals A Ridiculous 8GB of RAM Inside

While its features and specifications all look quite date, the device’s main selling point is its durability, making it perfect for those working in industrial areas where having rugged and durable tools and devices are a must. There’s no word on when the ZTE C501 will be released and how much it will cost but since it’s already on TENAA, it won’t be long until it’s officially announced by ZTE.

(via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: