UMIDIGI Crystal opened for public polling. Vote to win your customized Crystal! (Giveaway+Video)

The frameless UMIDIGI Crystal has received a lot of attention since its announcement. Now the company decided to get further direct interaction with its users by introducing a polling for a customized UMIDIGI Crystal. Customized options can vary from materials, design, camera setup, and colors. To participate the polling, rules are simple: Comment in the thread opened at the UMIDIGI and select the setup of Crystal according to your preference. The polling has been activated at UMIDIGI forum here. Below you can see the options to choose from.

Options for customization of UMIDIGI Crystal

ID design: Option A or B

Material

Camera

Single Camera Dual Lens Camera

Color Options: Black, Red, Blue, White

In order for everything to be easier for the polling, comment like in the form shown below:

– ID B

– Lumia edition

– Dual-lens camera

– Black

If your preferred UMIDIGI Crystal gets most of the votes, you will also get the chance to be awarded with a UMIDIGI Crystal for free!

UMIDIGI has come a long way trying to build the best smartphones and give the best using experience to its customers. The company has done mistakes in the past, but hey, we are humans. Nevertheless, feedback from owners has always been the driving force for the company that highly values your opinions. Therefore, to that direction, the polling will result in a device that suits the taste of most of the users. Stay tuned for more information for the project in the near future.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: