UMIDIGI G, the lite Android version of iPhone 7 (video)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer UMIDIGI has recently released a iPhone 7 variant Android phone, the UMIDIGI G. Sure enough, the most noticeable feature of the phone is its iPhone-ish look, but beyond that, it still has its own character. For instance, the front fingerprint sensor that is rarely found at its price range. What’s more, it runs on Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box.

In a newly released video, the company demonstrates what’s like using the device in everyday conditions. Being compact and lite, UMIDIGI G offers the smooth function due to Android 7, but also a very comfortable grip in hand with the 5″ body being ideal for one-handed use. The metallic-like texture of the phone is also another highlight, giving you a metal feel yet with much lighter experience in use.

