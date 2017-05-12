Elephone P8 Mini expected to debut next week, starting at $99.99

Elephone P8 Mini will be released soon and is expected to be the most affordable 4GB/64GB storage smartphone to date. The P8 Series must now be quite familiar to you through our articles and is considered the first camera phone released by Elephone. And although the P8 devices share the same base name, there are many differences between P8 and P8 Mini in terms of specs and design. In addition, the biggest advantage of the Mini against P8 will be its price.

The back cover of Elephone P8 mini is made of metal and feels wonderful as its back cover goes through processes like metal stamping, CNC metal polishing, sand blasting, anode coating axidation coloring, etc. With the processing of CNC metal polishing, the edges of the back cover and the fingerprint frame shine brightly under the sunlight. In the bottom of its back cover, the radius carving logo looks beautiful. Besides the back cover, Elephone P8 Mini is much more lighter in hand as is only 130 grams.

Equipped with 5.0″ Sharp FHD display, P8 Mini attracts looks with its color saturation, color gamut and pixel density. In addition, it is equipped with a 16MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Starting from $99.99, Elephone P8 Mini will make its debut next week on Elephone’s official website. Stay tuned.

