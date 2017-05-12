Exclusive Chuwi offers on Geekbuying

It seems that Geekbuying is on fire these days, as it comes with another big Brand Sale event in cooperation with Chuwi. So, one of the greatest online retailers together with the No 1 tablet maker in China, are holding an exclusive offer for all of you who want to obtain a tablet at an affordable price.

The promotion is “all-inclusive” meaning that no model is left out of the offer. Of course, first in line comes the new beast from Chuwi, Hi 13 that features a crisp 13.5″ 3K display together with the latest Apollo Lake CPU and Windows 10. Although it has a very high resolution display, the company promises an up to 10 hours of battery life thanks to the low power CPU.

Also, there are bundles available as well. Together with Hi 13 that is offered either on its own or with Keyboard & Stylus bundle, other models like the Hi 12 and the Hi 10 Series come as a bundle too. And that is great as tablets are good, but when it comes to excessive writing, you definitely need a keyboard.

To see all the products offered as well as their bundles, you can visit the promotion page found right below.

