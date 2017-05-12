Geekbuying Mother’s Day offers, up to 50% off

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and it was about time big retailers presenting their offers for gifts suitable for mothers. Geekbuying has a good record of great offers and this is no exception. Of course, as the gifts will be addressed to women, most of them are about home and garden products as well as jewellery and women’s watches.

Nevertheless, in the home category there are a bunch of great electronic devices that are considered necessary nowadays. Starting with housekeeping, robotic vacuum cleaners couldn’t be absent. To ease the life of your mother, you can take some load of her shoulders by gifting her a vacuum that cleans on its own. What’s more, there are other smart products too, like Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 or the Xiaomi Rice Cooker. Security cameras and smart lights complete the set of a modern household.

As for the jewellery and watches section, there are some neat and beautiful looking pieces that are super affordable and will make a mother feel like a woman again, as sometimes, they get distracted from family responsibilities neglecting to take care of themselves. So, why don’t you do that for her?

To see the whole series of products available, just visit the promotion page here.

