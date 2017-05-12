Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO Notebook With Intel Apollo Lake Chip, 6GB RAM & 9600mAh Battery For Sale At Just $219.99!

The Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO laptop is currently on sale at GearBest for a surprisingly affordable price of $219.99, which is almost 26% discount from its original price.

The EZBOOK 3 PRO features a 13.3-inch full HD 1080p display and is powered by an Intel Apollo Lake N3450 quad-core processor which runs at 1.1GHz up to 2.2GHz. It also features 6GB of DDR3 RAM, 64GB of eMMC internal storage, expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 9600mAh battery.

Apart from its microSD card slot, the EZBOOK 3 PRO also features a 2-megapixel webcam, two USB 3.0 ports, a mini HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio port. Connectivity-wise, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11n as well as Bluetooth 4.0. It also comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

RELATED: Get a Powerful Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO for just $259!

The Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO notebook will be on sale at GearBest until May 14 or until stocks last, so those interested in getting it should place their orders soon. Those interested can place their orders here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: