Luxurious AGM X1 Limited edition with 18K Gold launched with a $30 off offer

When it comes to luxurious smartphone, there have been some popular handsets in the world such as iPhones and Huawei Mate 9 produced in limited quantities, and usually they come with high price that not many people can afford. As one of the leading phone makers in the field of rugged devices, AGM announced the release of a Limited Edition AGM X1, known as the world’s first rugged smartphone with dual camera. The Limited Edition version comes with 18K gold plated-in front frame as well as on a few components on the back cover, and it features IP68 protection against damages as well.

As far as specs are concerned, the Luxurious AGM X1 Limited Edition is exactly the same as the AGM X1 and features a 5.5″ Super AMOLED FHD display and Qualcomm 617 SoC. Also, there are 4GB RAM available with an internal storage of 64GB. In addition, it packs a 5400mAh battery supporting Quick charging and a 13MP dual rear camera as well as a 5MP front shooter.

The device is available for purchase now and from May 10th to May 17th, you can save $30 off the 18K Gold Edition and get it for just $269.99 over at Aliexpress and Coolicool. For more information on the device you can visit their official website.

