Vivo X9 vs Doogee Mix: Can Helio P25 challenge Snapdragon 625’s hegemony in mid-range market?

Snapdragon 625 dominated the smartphone market last year with high performance and low consumption. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, vivo X9, Huawei Nova Plus, all the flagships of world renowned brands chose this chipset. But, is it irreplaceable? Helio P25 is an excellent alternative to SD625. We compared two devices with these SoCs and below you can see the results. Vivo X9 sports the SD625 and the new bezel-less Doogee Mix sports Helio P25.

Faster cores and lower consumption

The Helio P25 in Doogee Mix is a chipset released in the last quarter of 2016, has four ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and another four cores clocked at 2.5GHz. It is higher than the 2.0GHz clock speed in Snapdragon 625, meaning about 70% efficiency improvements in handling multitasking or large apps. Moreover, it’s power-saving. The 4+4 architecture saves more energy than a fully loaded eight cores, since it will switch to the lower clocked cores for tasks that require less power.

Helio P25 is built on 16nm architecture with FinFET transistors, while SD625 is built on 14nm. Both of the latest upgraded process helped in volume reduction and power-saving of the chipset. Plus, there is less heat produced leading to less throttling and overall longer life of the components in a smartphone.

That’s why DOOGEE MIX chose Helio P25. The SoC has a good balance between efficiency and consumption, which is important for a bezel-less smartphone with 5.5” display. A big display always drains the battery faster without an optimized software. Combining Helio P25, AMOLED display and 3380mAh, Doogee also promises a software optimization to even reduce consumption even more.

Helio P25 excels in other aspects too

Performance and consumption of the processor is not the only thing that’s important. In the GPU department, Helio P25 wins due to its Mali T880 GPU clocked at 900MHz against the Adreno 506 clocked at 650MHz. So, playing graphic-intensive games is better on Helio P25. In addition, the MediaTek SoC supports LPDDR4x RAM modules, much faster than the LPDDR3 supported by the SD625 in Vivo X9.

Doogee Mix will come in 4/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage variants while Vivo X9 offers two variants of 4 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. Both Vivo X9 and Doogee Mix feature dual camera setups, with X9 having them on the front and Mix in the back.

To conclude, Helio P25 seems a better SoC than SD625 and we can’t wait to get our hands on Doogee Mix for a review. For the time being the device is on preorders on the official website in case you are interested.

Doogee Mix specs

5.5” Super AMOLED Display, Full HD

Dimensions: 144mm x 76mm x 8mm

Processor: MediaTek Helio P25

GPU: ARM Mali-T880 MP2

RAM: 4/6GB LPDDR4X-1600MHz dual channel

Storage: 64/128GB, expandable with microSD

Front fingerprint

Rear Camera: 16.0+8.0MP, Samsung ISOCELL sensor

Front Camera: 5.0 MP

Battery: 3380mAh Polymer battery

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Network: Dual SIM, 2G/3G/4G

