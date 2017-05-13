CHUWI LapBook Laptop Flash Sale on GearBest

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

GearBest is currently running a flash sale for CHUWI’s LapBook laptop, which features a 15.6-inch full HD 1080p display and an Intel Cherry Trail X5 Z8350 processor.

During the flash sale, which runs until May 14, the LapBook will priced at only $185.99, which is a discount of around 37% from its original price on GearBest.

Apart from its Intel Cherry Trail X5 Z8350 processor, which runs at 1.44GHz up to 1.92GHz, the LapBook also features 4GB of DDR3 RAM, 64GB of eMMC internal storage, a 2-megapixel webcam, and a 10000mAh battery.

It is also equipped with a microSD card slot, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, a mini HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio port. Connectivity-wise, it supports 802.11n Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 4.0.

As previously mentioned, the CHUWI LapBook laptop will be on sale at GearBest until May 14 or until supplies last.

