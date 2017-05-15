AGM X1 18K Gold version shows up in video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Rugged phones are in many people’s’ mind bulky and wrapped with rubber just to protect them from damages. High performance or even luxury is out of the question. Well, for some rugged devices this is the bitter truth, but not for AGM X1, the first dual camera rugged smartphone that also comes in real 18K Gold version.

Some time ago, Xiaomi unveiled Mi 6 in China and it is the first time that one of Xiaomi devices comes in 18K gold, but unfortunately it is not waterproof. Recently the Chinese company AGM announced the release of the 18K Gold Edition for AGM X1, which makes it become the first luxurious smartphone featuring IP68 certification for water, dust and shock resistance. In addition, the 18K Gold Edition is still a mid-range product that won’t take much from your wallet, it has gold-plated frame on the front and some of gold-plated components including the dual lens and 2 logos as well as screws on the back. Combined with the black housing, it looks gorgeous, almost like a masterpiece.

You can check out all the design details in the video below.

Aside from the design, the phone also comes with top-notch specs. It packs a 5.5″ 1080p Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm 617 SoC, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, there is a 5400mAh battery that supports Quick Charging. Lastly, there is a 5MP selfie shooter and a dual 13MP camera setup on the back for excellent Bokeh effect.

As far as the price is concerned, X1 is on sale until May 17th for just $269.99 at Aliexpress and Coolicool. That’s $30 off the normal price. For more info about AGM and its devices, you can visit their official website.

