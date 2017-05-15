Elephone P8 Mini display color comparison against Xiaomi Note 4 (Video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The upcoming mini flagship from Elephone, the P8 Mini seems to be gaining a lot of hype lately not only because of the powerful specs stuffed into a 5″ display body, but because of its quality in general. Many people were attracted by its 16MP front and 13MP rear camera and 4GB RAM along with 64GB of storage.

But Elephone P8 Mini is more than this. Along with the powerful specs, comes a superior Sharp display. According to the company, the 5″ display has vibrant colors and high color accuracy. Also, apart from the high pixel density (441ppi) the display of the device can reach a brightness of 450 nits, which means it performs good under direct sunlight. Of course, contrast plays a big role also, but considering the fact that its a Sharp IPS panel, that should be a certainty.

No matter what the photo theme, the P8 Mini delivers great picture quality. In a video uploaded by Elephone today, the Mini goes against Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and looks like it is far better. To judge for yourselves, you can watch the video below.

For more details about P8 Mini and other future products from Elephone, you can visit their product calendar here. Also, if want to get the chance to win one for free, head to their Giveaway Game on Facebook.

