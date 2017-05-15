Five reasons why UMIDIGI G is worth buying (video and short review)

It’s hard to follow up on the iPhone 7, especially with Android OS, but UMIDIGI has managed to deliver a great Android variant base on the iPhone 7 for a very specific niche market. Nailing the iPhone 7 aesthetic, UMIDIGI G is a very design-conscious device. The renovation of polycarbonate polishing gives UMIDIGI G a metallic verisimilitude touch with only 135.5g. Android 7.0 out-of-box and flagship level front touch ID on UMIDIGI G are also exceptional offer at a below $90 price range phone.

UMIDIGI G specs

Operating System Original Android 7.0 Nougat

Display 5-inch (1280X720)

2.5D curved glass

CPU MTK6737, Quad-core

GPU MALI-T720 MP2

2GB RAM + 16GB Storage, microSD slot up to 256GB

Rear camera 8MP, Front shooter 2MP. Fast Capture

Beauty Mode Selfie

Connectivity LTE FDD B1, B3, B7,B20 Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS

Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster

Battery 2000mAh battery

Front fingerprint sensor

Dimensions 142.7 x 70.5 x 7.5mm

Weight 135.5g

Colors Gold, Matte Black

UMIDIGI G Full Review

To counter the mighty iPhone and the doubts customers may have, UMIDIGI picks up a different but specific path for the G. As an budget version of “iPhone 7”, it doesn’t mean that UMIDIGI G has less quality build than the actual iPhone. In fact, UMIDIGI G is probably the best quality build smartphone among its price range. it offers more than what you can expect with its price.

Design and display

If the brand logos are removed, one can hardly tell the difference between UMIDIGI G and iPhone 7, even with your hands on them, thanks to the new metallic polishing on UMIDIGI G. The refreshing Matte Black aesthetic is perfectly presented on UMIDIGI G.

The lightness and sleekness of UMIDIGI G are the result of a comprehensive refine process, which contains 20% of 5 layers metallic spray finishing, and 80% polycarbonate, producing a seamless super slim matte finishing. More details of UMIDIGI G’s production process are revealed in this video.

UMIDIGI G applies 4th Gen Gorilla Glass on top of the 5″ HD Sharp display. The 2.5D curve also provides wider viewing angle and more dynamic color display. The 5” size is a perfect grip in hand and especially for single-handed operation in daily life.

Hardware & Software

Ever expected a front touch ID access on a under-$90 phone? The company did not just managed to offer a front touch ID, but it is also of the same flagship quality touch ID inherits from the company’s previous high-end model, UMIDIGI Z. Why insert such a high quality front touch ID? in UMIDIGI’s own words, “every phone deserves a premium quick touch access”.

UMIDIGI has excelled at offering great hardware in its budget phones, and that hasn’t changed with this device. It is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6737, Quad-core at 1.3GHz and Mali-T720 MP2 GPU at 600MHz. Also, 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage, makes UMIDIGI G functioning smoothly in gaming and daily use.

Battery Life

Some may concern about the 2000mAh battery capacity, but bear in mind though, considering the overall low power-consumption specs UMIDIGI G has, and the power optimization mode by the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, its battery can handle 6h of browsing, 11h of video playing, 28h Calling time or even 42h of music playback.

Light and compact

Light and compact, this is what G, the Android version of “iPhone 7”, can offer you if you are looking for a budget or backup phone that worth of your money. Now you can even get it with a further $20 off which includes $10 off discount and a $10-worth accessories package at UMIDIGI website.

UMIDIGI G can be purchased from these licensed shops: Gearbest, Coolicool and Banggood.

