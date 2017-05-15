Get Geotel A1 Android 7.0 smartphone with IP67 certification for only $59.99

After the successful flash sale event of the Geotel Note last month, Geotel is back again with another flash sale. This time it will be for the Geotel’s Rugged A1 smartphone. The sale will be held concurrently on Aliexpress online stores here and here. Both of them begin today and will be up until May 23rd. The best part, of course, is its price, as it will be available for just $59.99. It is an unprecedented price for sch a device, so there’s your opportunity to score a Geotel A1 with a discounted price.

Geotel A1 Rugged Smartphone

As the name suggests, the A1 is a Rugged Phone capable of standing out in harsh conditions, ideal for campers, sports persons, civil works and alike. The military-grade shock-proof body of the A1 can withstand a drop from a 1.5meters height, and you won’t even notice a scratch. Also, it is IP67 certified, which means it is fully dust protected and can also be submerged 1 meter deep into static water for up to 30 minutes. What’s more, with Geotel A1, you can take a trip through the desert or snow or the mountains as not only is it IP67 certified, it’s also capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -22C to 55C.

If that’s not enough to make you leave your apartment, the A1 is also equipped with a replaceable 3400mAh big battery that can keep you going for up to 2 days without recharging. So even if there’s no electricity or a power bank charging, it can keep you connected to the world for 2 days straight. The best feature by far is the latest and greatest from Google, Android 7.0.

