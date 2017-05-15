Moto Z2 Force, Z2 Play Leaked in Official Press Render

A leaked press render has revealed the designs of Moto’s upcoming Z2 Force and Z2 Play smartphones. The leaked image shows the front and the back of both devices and confirms several previous rumors about the device.

Looking at the leaked image, the front of the Z2 Force and Z2 Play look pretty much the same. Both feature a new rectangular fingerprint scanner, a front-facing LED flash, and the microphone on the bottom left near the fingerprint scanner.

The big differences show themselves when the phones are turned over. While the Z2 Play is equipped with a singular rear camera, the Z2 Force comes with a dual rear camera system. Other differences include a 3.5mm audio port on the Z2 Force, which the Z2 Play lacks.

Both devices carry a similar design to the recently released Moto G5 and G5 Plus although the Z2 Play and Z2 Force still utilizes the same modular rear panel design of last year’s Z line.

As for their specifications, previous rumors have claimed that the Moto Z2 Force will be incredibly similar to the flagship upcoming Z2 while the Z2 Play will feature a spec sheet that’s closer to mid-range.

