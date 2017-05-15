Oukitel U11 Plus gets it first hands on video while presale starts at $159.99

Oukitel has been quite busy with new devices recently as they have announced a series of new devices like K10000 Pro, K4000 Plus, U11 plus and U22 within a short time. This week, Oukitel will start the global presale event for U11 Plus that features 4GB and 64 of storage on Monday and K4000 Plus with 4000mAh battery and tough screen on Tuesday.

The prices of these two devices are quite competitive comparing to similar configuration devices. Let’s check out the U11 Plus first. The biggest features for U11 plus are big screen, big memory, big battery and high definition cameras. See the first hands on video below to check it out.

Oukitel U11 Plus is quite special in frame and back design. The frame is sectional 3D arc designed and CNC crafted, while the battery cover gains unique swirl print with poly-carbonated material which is inspired by the rings on a tree. On the front, the company chose to go with virtual on-screen buttons, thus reducing the overall footprint of the device. In addition, it sports MT6750T Octa-core SoC with Mali-T860 GPU and 4GB RAM for running heavy games and daily multitasking. Also, besides the 64GB internal storage, it supports another 128GB via microSD card. Lastly, it carries a 3700mAh battery to offer a whole day’s use. As for music playback, it will continue for 36 hours until it turns off.

The camera is also a strong feature for Oukitel U11 Plus. Both the front and back camera get AR1335 13MP camera lens, both interpolated to 16MP and both featuring an LED flash to get better photos at night. U11 Plus also gets smart gestures for direct access, fingerprint sensor for maximum security and different themes. Being available in Black and White colors and running on Android 7.0 OS, U11 Plus is starting presale from May 15th to May 22nd at only $159.99 on Gearbest and other reseller stores. For more details on the promotion, check out this page.

