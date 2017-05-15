Teclast celebrates its 18th Anniversary with great deals on Aliexpress

It may sound awkward, but there are Chinese manufacturers that already have 20 years of history since their establishment. One of them is the well known Teclast, the tablet manufacturer that features some excellent products in its portfolio. Also, the company recently released some amazing AIO (All-in-One) computers with great design and price. Teclast celebrates its 18th Anniversary this year and has some great offers in place for you in cooperation with Aliexpress.

So, on the official Teclast store on Aliexpress there is the whole product lineup of the company offered in discounted prices. Also, with the purchase of an item over $60 or $160m you can get an add-on item like a case or a stylus for just $0.99. To be more specific about the available models, there are both older as well as the latest beasts of the company. Indicatively, the Teclast X3 Plus featuring a 1080p 11.6″ display along with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage is present. Also, Teclast X5 Pro with Core M CPU and 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is up for $499.99, a neat price for a 12.2″ tablet that can be transformed into a laptop with the extra keyboard provided as an option.

The promotion is going to last until May 21st. In the meantime, there are two coupons available. One that gives $2 off of any item and one that provides for $10 off of purchases above $499. To see all the available devices that start at just $39.99, visit the promotion page below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: